Legacy Private Trust Co. Sells 1,899 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Legacy Private Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,899 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $10,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOBL. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9,009.7% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,830,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 9,722,863 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,683,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098,012 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,438,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,146,000 after buying an additional 375,981 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,629,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,125,000 after acquiring an additional 25,918 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,394,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,399,000 after acquiring an additional 76,798 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.29. 467,420 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.78 and a 200 day moving average of $88.27. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97.

