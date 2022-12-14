Legacy Private Trust Co. Reduces Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Legacy Private Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,624 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 8,201 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Target were worth $6,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management Resources LLC lifted its stake in Target by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management Resources LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC boosted its position in Target by 2.1% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Target by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,882 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 2.4% during the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Target in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Target from $223.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $217.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Target to $210.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.25.

Shares of Target stock traded up $1.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.58. The stock had a trading volume of 16,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,793,536. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $159.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.11. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $254.87. The company has a market capitalization of $70.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 59.18%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

