Legacy Private Trust Co. Purchases 22,766 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,766 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $4,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 2,762,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,709,000 after buying an additional 62,481 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 378,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 37,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 8,057 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 508,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,311,000 after purchasing an additional 8,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 36,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.36. The company had a trading volume of 25,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,514,286. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $39.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.49.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

