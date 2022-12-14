Legacy Private Trust Co. Cuts Stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Legacy Private Trust Co. cut its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $3,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRFZ. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 241,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,024,000 after acquiring an additional 12,987 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 63,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,616,000 after purchasing an additional 7,440 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 69.1% in the first quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the first quarter valued at $228,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.59. 38,046 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,253. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 1 year low of $144.81 and a 1 year high of $195.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.41.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This is an increase from Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.

