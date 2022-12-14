Legacy Private Trust Co. Acquires 39,909 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,909 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. owned about 0.11% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCN. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,606,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,107,000 after purchasing an additional 121,437 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 63.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,575,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,912,000 after buying an additional 1,390,457 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,925,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,727,000 after buying an additional 75,634 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,714,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,919,000 after buying an additional 75,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,498,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,395,000 after acquiring an additional 308,507 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BSCN traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $20.98. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,170. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.82 and a one year high of $21.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.94.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.