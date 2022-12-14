Lear (NYSE:LEA) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Lear from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Lear from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lear from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lear from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lear currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.54.

Lear stock opened at $132.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.93. Lear has a 1 year low of $114.67 and a 1 year high of $195.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.19. Lear had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Lear will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lear news, EVP Frank C. Orsini sold 19,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.13, for a total transaction of $2,927,685.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,839.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Lear news, EVP Frank C. Orsini sold 19,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.13, for a total value of $2,927,685.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,839.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 1,000 shares of Lear stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.66, for a total value of $143,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,518.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,114 shares of company stock valued at $6,040,402 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lear by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,434,808 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,009,562,000 after purchasing an additional 66,914 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lear by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,864,149 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $821,570,000 after buying an additional 401,070 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lear by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,645,810 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $675,747,000 after buying an additional 20,874 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Lear by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,064,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $437,259,000 after acquiring an additional 993,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Lear by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,463,244 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $351,234,000 after purchasing an additional 12,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

