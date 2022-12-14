Laqira Protocol (LQR) Price Hits $0.0149 on Major Exchanges

Laqira Protocol (LQR) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 14th. In the last week, Laqira Protocol has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Laqira Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0149 or 0.00000083 BTC on major exchanges. Laqira Protocol has a total market capitalization of $44.72 million and approximately $295,652.68 worth of Laqira Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Laqira Protocol Token Profile

Laqira Protocol’s genesis date was November 11th, 2021. Laqira Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Laqira Protocol is laqira.io. Laqira Protocol’s official Twitter account is @laqiraprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Laqira Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/laqiraprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Laqira Protocol is a metaverse platform aiming to create an entrance gateway to the blockchain world for people on earth, entering which, they can benefit from today’s novel technologies and services in various fields.”

