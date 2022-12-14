Landcadia Holdings IV (NASDAQ:LCA) Hits New 1-Year High at $10.07

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.07 and last traded at $10.07, with a volume of 4575 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

Landcadia Holdings IV Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.95 and its 200-day moving average is $9.85.

Get Landcadia Holdings IV alerts:

Institutional Trading of Landcadia Holdings IV

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCA. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the first quarter worth $49,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV in the third quarter valued at $121,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV in the second quarter valued at $141,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV in the second quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV in the third quarter valued at $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

About Landcadia Holdings IV

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer, dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Landcadia Holdings IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landcadia Holdings IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.