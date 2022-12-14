Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Raises Dividend to $0.28 Per Share

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 14th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the specialty retailer on Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Lamb Weston has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Lamb Weston has a payout ratio of 32.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Lamb Weston to earn $3.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.98 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.2%.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Lamb Weston Price Performance

Shares of LW traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $87.08. 1,550,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,418,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.09. Lamb Weston has a 12-month low of $49.71 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The company has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 93.98% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lamb Weston will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LW. TheStreet raised Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America upped their price target on Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Lamb Weston from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $397,630.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,072,630. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LW. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 11,741 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 5,933 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 9,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 158.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 17,726 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

About Lamb Weston

(Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.