Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Raises Dividend to $0.28 Per Share

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 14th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the specialty retailer on Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.
Lamb Weston has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Lamb Weston has a payout ratio of 32.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Lamb Weston to earn $3.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.98 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.2%.
Shares of LW traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $87.08. 1,550,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,418,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.09. Lamb Weston has a 12-month low of $49.71 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The company has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.69.
Several brokerages have recently commented on LW. TheStreet raised Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America upped their price target on Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Lamb Weston from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.20.
In other news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $397,630.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,072,630. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LW. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 11,741 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 5,933 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 9,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 158.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 17,726 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.
