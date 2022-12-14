Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LBRMF) Short Interest Update

Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LBRMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 96.9% from the November 15th total of 25,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Labrador Iron Mines Stock Performance

Shares of LBRMF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.08. 11,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,071. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.11. Labrador Iron Mines has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.15.

Labrador Iron Mines Company Profile

Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited, a mineral resource company, engages in the business of exploration, development, and mining of iron ore projects in Canada. The company's flagship project is the Houston project, which is an open pit direct shipping iron ore project located near the town of Schefferville.

