L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Stake Trimmed by First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services reduced its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,970 shares during the period. L3Harris Technologies makes up 2.4% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $6,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 39.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,046,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293,072 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 98.0% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,630,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796,538 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 44.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,514,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,964 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 145.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,893,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 83.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LHX shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $332.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.64.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

In other news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total transaction of $451,091.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,415,367.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total transaction of $451,091.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,830 shares in the company, valued at $5,415,367.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP James P. Girard sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.38, for a total transaction of $1,146,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,144 shares in the company, valued at $1,638,690.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 39,445 shares of company stock valued at $9,243,591 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

LHX traded up $1.79 on Wednesday, reaching $217.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,144. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.71 and a 12-month high of $279.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $229.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.02. The company has a market cap of $41.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.21). L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.78%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

