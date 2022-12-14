Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) Insider Christopher Dinsmore Sells 9,138 Shares

Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Rating) insider Christopher Dinsmore sold 9,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total transaction of $16,539.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 162,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,914.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kronos Bio Trading Down 5.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KRON traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $1.97. 187,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,940. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.42 and a 200-day moving average of $3.60. Kronos Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $15.80. The company has a market capitalization of $112.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Kronos Bio by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 11,294 shares in the last quarter. Alphabet Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kronos Bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,818,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kronos Bio by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 735,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 15,570 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kronos Bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kronos Bio by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 260,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 62,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Kronos Bio

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Kronos Bio from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Kronos Bio from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Kronos Bio in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Kronos Bio from $36.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib, an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

