Krilogy Financial LLC Purchases 1,972 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 57.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blossom Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.6% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VO traded up $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $215.22. 4,007 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 891,365. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $203.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.34. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $182.88 and a 12-month high of $256.54.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

