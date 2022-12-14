Krilogy Financial LLC Has $62.78 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,072,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,436 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises 7.5% of Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Krilogy Financial LLC owned 0.72% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $62,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 33,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Strum & Towne Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 6,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 622 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,744. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $74.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.95 and a 200 day moving average of $64.68.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

