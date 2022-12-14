Krilogy Financial LLC Has $1.76 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,722 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schubert & Co raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 73.3% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,225.0% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 106 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 152.8% in the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $557.00 to $538.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $586.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $557.70.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.1 %

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total value of $716,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,287,267.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,452 shares of company stock valued at $3,594,051 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $487.89. 21,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,506,769. The company has a market capitalization of $216.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.72. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $496.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $501.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.21%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

