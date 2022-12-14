Krilogy Financial LLC Has $1.54 Million Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,372 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Blackstone during the second quarter worth $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Blackstone by 1,137.6% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone during the second quarter worth $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in Blackstone by 421.8% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Blackstone during the second quarter worth $42,000. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total value of $90,673,845.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total value of $90,673,845.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,294,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,203,671 shares of company stock valued at $207,047,536. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Blackstone Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have commented on BX shares. Barclays cut shares of Blackstone from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.90.

NYSE BX traded down $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.51. 36,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,834,488. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $57.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.42. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.15 and a fifty-two week high of $138.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.06.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 101.70%.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.