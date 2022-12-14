Krilogy Financial LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Davidson Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.3% in the second quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.1% during the second quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% during the second quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

QQQ traded up $1.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $290.27. 558,251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,021,453. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $404.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $291.23.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.519 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

