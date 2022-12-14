Krilogy Financial LLC Buys 373 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Krilogy Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schubert & Co lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $3,592,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,104 shares in the company, valued at $35,999,311.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $3,621,380.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,079 shares in the company, valued at $4,502,391.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $3,592,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 501,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,999,311.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,160 shares of company stock worth $10,263,443. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BMY traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.63. 123,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,199,409. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $58.60 and a 1 year high of $81.43. The stock has a market cap of $165.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.40.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $11.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.18 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 50.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 70.36%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.