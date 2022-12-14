KonPay Price Up 3.4% Over Last 7 Days (KON)

KonPay (KON) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 14th. KonPay has a total market capitalization of $105.92 million and $928,871.18 worth of KonPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, KonPay has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. One KonPay token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0269 or 0.00000151 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.93 or 0.00514374 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $884.79 or 0.04950406 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,447.17 or 0.30476918 BTC.

About KonPay

KonPay’s launch date was June 9th, 2022. KonPay’s total supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. KonPay’s official Twitter account is @konpay_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. KonPay’s official website is konpay.io.

KonPay Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of KONPAY is to build a new payment service system that can improve the problems of high fees and long settlement cycles, which were structurally inevitable in the existing payment system. It will provide a new solution for fees and settlement cycles by utilizing blockchain smart contracts and crypto-economy to replace various intermediaries in the existing payment system.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KonPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KonPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KonPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

