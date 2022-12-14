Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (OTCMKTS:NSKFF) Short Interest Update

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (OTCMKTS:NSKFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 91,100 shares, a decline of 59.4% from the November 15th total of 224,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 911.0 days.

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA Stock Performance

NSKFF remained flat at $40.90 on Tuesday. 10 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344. Kongsberg Gruppen ASA has a 52-week low of $28.55 and a 52-week high of $45.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.65.

About Kongsberg Gruppen ASA

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides high-tech systems and solutions primarily to customers in the maritime and defense markets. The company operates through three segments, Kongsberg Maritime (KM), and Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace(KDA), and Kongsberg Digital (KDI). The KM segment offers solutions and systems for bridge and control systems, which include dynamic positioning, propulsion control, and navigation, as well as automation systems; energy solutions and ship design services; and propellers, thrusters, water jet systems, and systems for offshore manoeuvring of maritime vessels.

