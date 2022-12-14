Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (OTCMKTS:NSKFF) Short Interest Update

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (OTCMKTS:NSKFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 91,100 shares, a decline of 59.4% from the November 15th total of 224,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 911.0 days.
Kongsberg Gruppen ASA Stock Performance
NSKFF remained flat at $40.90 on Tuesday. 10 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344. Kongsberg Gruppen ASA has a 52-week low of $28.55 and a 52-week high of $45.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.65.
About Kongsberg Gruppen ASA
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (NSKFF)
- What is Market Structure in Trading?
- Institutional Selling Is No Headwind For Nike
- Mullen Automotive Shifts Into Higher Gear
- Why the Cracker Barrel Selloff Looks Overcooked
- Coinbase Global Stock is a Falling Meat Cleaver
Receive News & Ratings for Kongsberg Gruppen ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kongsberg Gruppen ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.