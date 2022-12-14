Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) Announces $0.16 Monthly Dividend

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Monday, January 16th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st.

Keyera Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of KEY traded down C$0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$29.75. The stock had a trading volume of 53,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,345. Keyera has a 1-year low of C$26.34 and a 1-year high of C$35.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.30, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$29.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$30.60.

Get Keyera alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$38.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Keyera from C$34.00 to C$33.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, CSFB decreased their price target on shares of Keyera from C$35.50 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keyera currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$33.88.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.