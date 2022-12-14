KeyCorp Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM)

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXMGet Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Sprinklr in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 7th. KeyCorp analyst M. Turits now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.33). The consensus estimate for Sprinklr’s current full-year earnings is ($0.25) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sprinklr’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CXM. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Sprinklr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprinklr has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.22.

Shares of NYSE CXM opened at $8.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.71 and a 200 day moving average of $10.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.23 and a beta of 0.74. Sprinklr has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $16.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Sprinklr by 308.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. 53.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Manish Sarin sold 3,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $40,135.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 559,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,707,543.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Daniel P. Haley sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total value of $358,800.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Manish Sarin sold 3,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $40,135.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 559,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,707,543.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,808 shares of company stock valued at $415,284 over the last 90 days. 43.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

