KeyCorp Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MongoDB in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 7th. KeyCorp analyst M. Turits now expects that the company will earn ($4.71) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($5.81). KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for MongoDB’s current full-year earnings is ($4.57) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for MongoDB’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.56) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.76) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($4.71) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on MongoDB from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.00.

MongoDB Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $206.06 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $171.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.10. The firm has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.37 and a beta of 1.02. MongoDB has a 1 year low of $135.15 and a 1 year high of $570.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. abrdn plc grew its stake in MongoDB by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 9,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

In related news, CTO Mark Porter sold 909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total value of $180,745.56. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 28,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,609,674.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 40,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.87, for a total transaction of $8,016,186.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,903,896.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Mark Porter sold 909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total transaction of $180,745.56. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 28,212 shares in the company, valued at $5,609,674.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,671 shares of company stock valued at $11,711,539 over the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About MongoDB

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Articles

