Keith E. Creel Sells 1,629 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) Stock

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 1,629 shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$107.62, for a total transaction of C$175,307.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,851,721.73.

Keith E. Creel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 10th, Keith E. Creel sold 1,630 shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$103.75, for a total transaction of C$169,118.10.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded up C$0.13 on Tuesday, reaching C$108.26. 1,080,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,424,357. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1-year low of C$86.12 and a 1-year high of C$111.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$102.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$98.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$100.70 billion and a PE ratio of 34.59.

Canadian Pacific Railway Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.28%.

CP has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$110.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$108.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$111.00 to C$117.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$102.36.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

