Keel Point LLC Trims Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Keel Point LLC reduced its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,944 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 0.7% of Keel Point LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 184,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,339,000 after purchasing an additional 29,518 shares during the period. United Bank grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 54,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 252,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,292,000 after acquiring an additional 13,680 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 128.6% in the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $557,000.

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $62.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.80. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $55.30 and a 1-year high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

