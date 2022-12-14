Keel Point LLC Purchases 233 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Keel Point LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,595 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up 0.8% of Keel Point LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Accenture by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,996 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 36.0% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its stake in Accenture by 3.4% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 110,926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,541,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co increased its holdings in Accenture by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 13,441 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in Accenture by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,040 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $329.00 to $306.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $337.60.

Accenture Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $295.35 on Wednesday. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.95 and a 12-month high of $417.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $285.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total value of $2,231,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,149,355.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total transaction of $2,231,012.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,559 shares in the company, valued at $7,149,355.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,030 shares of company stock valued at $10,924,406 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

