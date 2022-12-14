Keel Point LLC Has $9.11 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Keel Point LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 261,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,146 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.6% of Keel Point LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 201.6% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 15,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 10,171 shares in the last quarter. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,675,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 271.8% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 290,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,654,000 after acquiring an additional 212,456 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $38.59 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.68 and its 200-day moving average is $38.50. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $33.49 and a 52 week high of $50.89.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

