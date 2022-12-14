Keel Point LLC Has $3.58 Million Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Keel Point LLC raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,085 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $234,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 124,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,331,000 after acquiring an additional 21,043 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 6,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Trek Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 84.7% during the first quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 47,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,053,000 after purchasing an additional 21,568 shares during the period.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEF opened at $98.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.73 and its 200-day moving average is $99.35. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.48 and a fifty-two week high of $116.35.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

