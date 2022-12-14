Keel Point LLC Has $1.16 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Keel Point LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,649 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000.

iShares MSCI China ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

iShares MSCI China ETF stock opened at $48.02 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 12-month low of $35.02 and a 12-month high of $66.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.56.

iShares MSCI China ETF Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

