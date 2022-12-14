Keel Point LLC Buys 505 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Keel Point LLC increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $3,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.8% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 188,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 37.9% in the second quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 345,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,674,000 after buying an additional 95,009 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.3% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter worth about $530,000. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of EXPD opened at $112.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.08. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.08 and a 12 month high of $137.80. The company has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.96.

Expeditors International of Washington Announces Dividend

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.62. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXPD. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.78.

Insider Transactions at Expeditors International of Washington

In related news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $1,827,793.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $1,827,793.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 986 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total value of $105,097.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,664.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,692 shares of company stock worth $3,237,336 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Further Reading

