Keel Point LLC Boosts Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 2,289.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,574,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,341 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 20.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,413,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,598 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 264.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 762,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,675,000 after buying an additional 553,611 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 138.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 885,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,958,000 after buying an additional 514,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,361,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total value of $383,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,259 shares in the company, valued at $480,503.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Church & Dwight to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Church & Dwight to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

Church & Dwight stock opened at $81.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.08. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.16 and a one year high of $105.28. The company has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.67.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.12%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

