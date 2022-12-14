Keel Point LLC Acquires 1,810 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newport Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC now owns 6,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Kearns & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Kearns & Associates LLC now owns 5,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $88.09 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $74.66 and a 12-month high of $116.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.52.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

