Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD) to Underperform

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on OPAD. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Offerpad Solutions from $5.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Offerpad Solutions from $2.00 to $1.20 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Offerpad Solutions from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Offerpad Solutions from $2.25 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 2.96.

Get Offerpad Solutions alerts:

Offerpad Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OPAD traded down 0.03 on Tuesday, hitting 0.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 710,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,400. Offerpad Solutions has a 12-month low of 0.58 and a 12-month high of 7.68. The company has a market capitalization of $153.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of 0.83 and a 200-day moving average of 1.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Offerpad Solutions

Offerpad Solutions ( NYSE:OPAD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported -0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.15 by -0.17. Offerpad Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a negative return on equity of 5.24%. The business had revenue of 821.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 661.77 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Offerpad Solutions will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions in the first quarter worth $42,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions in the first quarter worth $57,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions in the second quarter worth $31,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions in the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

Offerpad Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company provides customer-centric experience, which enables them to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Offerpad Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Offerpad Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.