KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSF) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $51.96

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.96 and traded as high as $60.20. KBC Group shares last traded at $59.50, with a volume of 641 shares changing hands.

KBC Group Stock Down 2.0 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.87.

About KBC Group

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

