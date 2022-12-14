Kava Trading Up 4.3% This Week (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 14th. One Kava token can currently be bought for $0.87 or 0.00004854 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Kava has traded up 4.3% against the dollar. Kava has a total market capitalization of $301.73 million and $15.75 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00077139 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00053972 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001236 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000348 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00009390 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00022531 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001432 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000262 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Kava Token Profile

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 348,650,698 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,684,011 tokens. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. Learn more about Cosmos. Learn more about Kava.‍Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.‍The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.