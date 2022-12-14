Karora Resources (OTCMKTS:KRRGF) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Karora Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRRGF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.18 and last traded at $3.30. Approximately 91,928 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 102,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Karora Resources from C$7.25 to C$6.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Get Karora Resources alerts:

Karora Resources Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.57.

About Karora Resources

Karora Resources Inc operates as a multi-operational mineral resource company in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Karora Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karora Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.