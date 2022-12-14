Jupiter Fund Management (OTCMKTS:JFHHF) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (OTCMKTS:JFHHF – Get Rating) rose 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.67 and last traded at $1.67. Approximately 586 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 6,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JFHHF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Jupiter Fund Management from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Barclays raised shares of Jupiter Fund Management from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Jupiter Fund Management from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Jupiter Fund Management from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.50.

Jupiter Fund Management Trading Up 3.7 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.66.

Jupiter Fund Management Company Profile

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

