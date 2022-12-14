JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG) Shares Acquired by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG – Get Rating) by 125.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 299,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,833 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 1.3% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Legacy Private Trust Co. owned about 1.24% of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $13,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JAGG. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 111.5% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 4,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,803,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061,668 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,861,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 67.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 241,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,208,000 after purchasing an additional 97,176 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JAGG traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.91. The company had a trading volume of 90,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,093. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.92. JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $44.07 and a 1-year high of $54.19.

