JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust plc (LON:JFJ) Increases Dividend to GBX 6.20 Per Share

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust plc (LON:JFJ – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 6.20 ($0.08) per share on Friday, February 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $5.30. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of JFJ opened at GBX 468 ($5.74) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 461.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 460.73. JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 408.50 ($5.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 681.84 ($8.37). The firm has a market capitalization of £720.57 million and a P/E ratio of -4.27.

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited and JPMorgan Asset Management (Japan) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund seeks to invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

