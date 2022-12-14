JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust plc (LON:JFJ) Increases Dividend to GBX 6.20 Per Share

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust plc (LON:JFJ – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 6.20 ($0.08) per share on Friday, February 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $5.30. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust Price Performance
Shares of JFJ opened at GBX 468 ($5.74) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 461.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 460.73. JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 408.50 ($5.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 681.84 ($8.37). The firm has a market capitalization of £720.57 million and a P/E ratio of -4.27.
About JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust
Featured Stories
- NVIDIA vs AMD: Which is better for 2023?
- Harpoon Therapeutics Remains Volatile After Promising News
- We Are the Champions: 3 Dividend Growers Wall Street Loves
- Will Nordstrom Stock be the Grinch This Year?
- What is Market Structure in Trading?
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.