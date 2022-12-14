JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Bought by Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,560 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up about 1.8% of Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $3,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Asio Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 158.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 347.0% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000.
JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance
JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.63. 9,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,627,105. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.12. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.92 and a fifty-two week high of $63.67.
