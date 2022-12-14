JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) is HBW Advisory Services LLC’s Largest Position

HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 339,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,697 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for 4.9% of HBW Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $17,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 37,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 187.0% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904 shares during the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $9,681,000. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $56.33 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.92 and a 12 month high of $63.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.12.

