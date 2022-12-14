JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Price Target to GBX 1,410

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,210 ($14.84) to GBX 1,410 ($17.30) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ANFGF. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,250 ($15.34) to GBX 1,150 ($14.11) in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Antofagasta to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. BNP Paribas lowered Antofagasta to a “sell” rating and set a $10.60 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Antofagasta from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,350 ($16.56) to GBX 1,275 ($15.64) in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Antofagasta has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,164.15.

Get Antofagasta alerts:

Antofagasta Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ANFGF traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $18.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724. Antofagasta has a one year low of $11.34 and a one year high of $23.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.24.

About Antofagasta

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.