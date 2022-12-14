JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Announces $1.00 Quarterly Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 13th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a dividend payout ratio of 31.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect JPMorgan Chase & Co. to earn $12.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.0%.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $134.08 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $169.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.77. The company has a market capitalization of $393.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. The firm had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $642,477.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,006,335.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,797,447.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,964 shares of company stock worth $4,936,426 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $148,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $238,000. Tatro Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $346,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 2,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a $124.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.63.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.