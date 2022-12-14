Joystick (JOY) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $111.01 Million

Joystick (JOY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 13th. One Joystick token can currently be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00003124 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Joystick has a market cap of $111.01 million and $200,730.45 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Joystick has traded up 0.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00013558 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005548 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00035136 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00043109 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005585 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00020431 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.81 or 0.00240947 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003589 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Joystick Profile

Joystick (JOY) is a token. It was first traded on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.56107226 USD and is down -0.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $189,416.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joystick should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Joystick using one of the exchanges listed above.

