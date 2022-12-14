Jorge Dimartino Sells 18,657 Shares of Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) Stock

Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Rating) VP Jorge Dimartino sold 18,657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total value of $33,769.17. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 219,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,255.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of KRON traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,940. Kronos Bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $15.80. The company has a market cap of $112.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.42 and a 200 day moving average of $3.60.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kronos Bio in the second quarter worth $52,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kronos Bio in the second quarter worth $1,566,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kronos Bio in the first quarter worth $35,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kronos Bio in the second quarter worth $1,039,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kronos Bio in the second quarter worth $141,000. 62.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib, an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.
