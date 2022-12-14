Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Lynch & Associates IN

Lynch & Associates IN reduced its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 4.6% of Lynch & Associates IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $15,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 163.3% in the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 200.0% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 78.0% in the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 333.3% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $179.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.23. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $186.69. The firm has a market cap of $468.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 19.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.95%.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 73,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total transaction of $12,865,986.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,336,927.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider William Hait sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total transaction of $2,573,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,764,485.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 73,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total value of $12,865,986.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,813 shares in the company, valued at $7,336,927.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 285,969 shares of company stock valued at $49,657,009 in the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.