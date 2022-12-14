Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Stake Cut by Atlas Brown Inc.

Atlas Brown Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 113.4% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.1% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 15,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 4.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 153,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after acquiring an additional 7,145 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 14.8% in the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 4.0% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $53.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.57.

Insider Activity

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

In other Johnson Controls International news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $1,877,948.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,101 shares in the company, valued at $527,780.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Johnson Controls International news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $1,877,948.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,101 shares in the company, valued at $527,780.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $78,995.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,436.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JCI traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $66.35. 13,309 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,317,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.92 and its 200 day moving average is $55.41. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $45.52 and a 1-year high of $81.77. The stock has a market cap of $45.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.99. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.35%.

About Johnson Controls International

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Stories

