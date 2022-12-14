John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) Shares Sold by Weaver Consulting Group

Weaver Consulting Group cut its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,487 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 33,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 44,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 27.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,118,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,763,000 after purchasing an additional 243,861 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 15.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 407,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,390,000 after purchasing an additional 53,018 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 49.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 680,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,071,000 after buying an additional 226,132 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA JHMM opened at $48.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.59. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $41.96 and a 12 month high of $55.98.

