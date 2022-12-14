JetBlue Airways Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:JBLU)

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 21,145 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 33% compared to the average daily volume of 15,955 put options.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JBLU. Citigroup began coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JetBlue Airways presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.73.

Shares of JetBlue Airways stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.04. 398,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,586,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.67. JetBlue Airways has a 1-year low of $6.21 and a 1-year high of $16.39. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.12.

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 12.67% and a negative net margin of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 337,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 62,862 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the third quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 423,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management boosted its position in JetBlue Airways by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 29,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 3,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

