JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) Price Target Cut to €32.50

JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €37.00 ($38.95) to €32.50 ($34.21) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on JDE Peet’s from €29.00 ($30.53) to €28.00 ($29.47) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays began coverage on JDE Peet’s in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on JDE Peet’s from €30.00 ($31.58) to €26.00 ($27.37) in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded JDE Peet’s from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €32.00 ($33.68) target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.20.

JDE Peet’s Stock Performance

JDE Peet’s stock remained flat at $27.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. JDE Peet’s has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $33.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.60.

About JDE Peet’s

JDE Peet's N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various coffee and tea products and solutions to serve consumer needs worldwide. The company operates through CPG Europe, CPG LARMEA, CPG APAC, Out-of-Home, and Peet's segments. It offers multi-serve coffee, and single-serve and double-shot coffee capsules; and pads and pods, instant coffee, whole beans, ready-to-drink coffee beverages, various leaf and packaged tea, and professional tea products, as well as rents or sells professional solutions and complementary coffee systems.

